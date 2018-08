© Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press



Harper: Bernier 'seeks only to divide Conservatives​'

Divisive Quebec MP Maxime Bernier made a scorched-earth exit from the Conservatives today, while announcing plans to start his own federal party.Bernier, who represents the riding of Beauce, made the announcement Thursday in Ottawa as the party's policy convention kicks off in Halifax."I have come to realize over the past year that this party is too intellectually and morally corrupt to be reformed," he said, on the heels of controversial tweets he posted regarding diversity.Bernier said he plans to talk to Elections Canada on Friday and his goal is to head a party that runs candidates in all of Canada's 338 federal ridings."We'll have a lot of Canadians, and that new party will win the next election."Canada's dairy supply management system has been a consistent sticking point for Bernier, but in his takedown of the party, he also attacked Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer for supporting retaliatory tariffs against the United States.Bernier said he spoke to Scheer nine days ago and made his decision to leave the party, adding the leader is consumed with "polls and focus groups."Scheer, who narrowly beat Bernier at last year's leadership convention, said the former cabinet minister was more occupied with advancing his own profile than the needs of the party."Today Maxime made a choice," he told reporters in Halifax. "He decided today to help Justin Trudeau.""I always challenged him to put personal ambition aside and to concentrate on common ground that all Conservatives can rally around.... Not once did he come to me or my team with ideas for the issues he's raising."Leading up to Bernier's announcement, some prominent Conservatives rallied around Scheer.Former prime minister Stephen Harper, who helped secure the historic merger of the Canadian Alliance and the Progressive Conservatives that formed the modern-day Conservative Party, says the party needs to move forward."It is clear that Max never accepted the result of the leadership vote and seeks only to divide Conservatives. His decision today allows the Conservative Party of Canada to move forward united behind our leader," he tweeted.Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted support for Scheer, while Kory Teneycke, the former director of communications for Harper and a Bernier supporter in the leadership race, penned an op-ed for the Toronto Sun backing Scheer for prime minister.Rachel Curran, Harper's former director of policy, put it more bluntly.Speaking in Nanaimo, B.C., after the conclusion of his federal cabinet retreat, Trudeau refused to be drawn into the Conservative infighting."Our government is focused on giving answers to the questions that Canadians have, and on demonstrating that we're entirely focused on them," Trudeau told reporters. "I'm going to let Conservatives focus on themselves, as they are right now. We're going to remain focused on Canadians."Earlier this summer, Bernier was banished from the Tories' front bench and stripped of his role as innovation critic.At the time, a Conservative MP who spoke to CBC News on the condition he not be identified said Bernier was removed because of his decision to post a chapter from his book on his website. The MP wrote that Scheer's victory as party leader was owed to "fake Conservatives" who only joined the party to defend supply management in the dairy industry.