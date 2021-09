As the federal election campaign heads into its last lap, the People's Party of Canada, led by Maxime Bernier, has been moving up in the polls. According to the latest Nanos numbers, PPC support has more than doubled during the campaign and sits at 5.0 per cent , while Bernier's support for preferred prime minister is at 5.5 per cent.Yet,By contrast, Green Party leader Annamie Paul was invited to the two official debates on September 8 and 9. As a technical matter, given the criteria set by the Leaders Debate Commission, the Greens qualified while the PPC did not. It is worth noting that the Greens sit at 4.2 per cent in the Nanos poll, with Paul polling lowest among all of the major party leaders at 1.7 per cent as preferred prime minister.Bernier's courting of anti-vaxxers and his overheated rhetoric — calling Trudeau a "fascist psychopath" for instance — isn't exactly the image of reasonableness, and some of the more anti-Trudeau protesters have been avowed PPC supporters, including at least one alleged to have thrown gravel. However,in 2003 and works for a major insurance company. He told me in an interview that,, even referring to himself as "Trudeau Lite," but became disillusioned with the major parties' support for a high level of government regulation and control of the economy, an experience shaped by growing up in a country where the free market and individual liberties were stifled for decades after independence. Put off by what he saw as the Muslim baiting in former prime minister Stephen Harper's last campaign in 2015, he was attracted to the libertarian bent of the PPC and Bernier.. While he himself is fully vaccinated, he's wary of vaccine passports as yet another infringement of individual liberty, and he's been disappointed by what he sees as a lack of a firm commitment to classical liberal values from the present day Conservatives.In 2015 when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that Canada is a "post-national" country with no "core identity and no mainstream," Shibli Haddad could not have disagreed more. The software professional who came to Canada as a teenager is the PPC candidate for Milton, Ontario. He said to me that Canada has multiple regional identities and that a Cape Bretoner is distinct from a British Columbian but both are uniquely Canadian, as against Trudeau's claim of a blandly homogenized country.They see it as wedge issue that is sowing division. They also see a dilution in Canadian values, as witnessed by the major leaders' lukewarm criticism of statues of Canada's founders, including Sir John A Macdonald, being torn down.Immigration is another lightning rod for PPC candidates and supporters. Vishal Chitte, 41, immigrated to Canada in 2015 from India, where he worked as a brand manager. After being laid off during the pandemic, he presently works as a door to door salesman. As a firm supporter of the PPC, Chitte notes that had he been told he would be giving up a promising career back in India and face the prospect of low paid work or possible unemployment in Canada, he might never have come.PPC supporters such as Chitte cite the fact that many skilled immigrants who worked as salaried professionals in their home countries are reduced to low paid work as their skill sets and qualifications don't translate well to the Canadian job market.When Jagmeet Singh recently said Canada was " not safe " place for minorities, Rahul Samuel was appalled. The PPC candidate for Brampton-West, whose family are Christians from Pakistan, is a businessman and counsellor. He notes that Singh's comments evoked fear in his community.The reality of the PPC is much more varied than the stereotype would suggest, even though the actions of some Bernier supporters and some of his own rhetoric is decidedly over heated and provocative. Nonetheless, the issues that they raise, whether it be government overreach, vaccine passports, or immigration policy are continuing to gain traction, whether one agrees with them or not, and they cannot be wished away.He acknowledges that his party is not going to win but his aspiration is for the PPC to be the "NDP of the right" — in other words, a mainstream party that, while it's unlikely to ever form a government, can still influence policy.