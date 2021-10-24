© WHYEX Productions



who subsequently diagnosed him with pericarditis and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, aka POTS, and reactive arthritis.

Famous mountain bike racer Kyle Warner isn't keeping quiet about the vaccine injuries he's suffered from getting the Pfizer vaccine, and is using his fame to alert people to harms that can come of it.Warner made the news in 2020 when he interviewed with Mountain Bike Action and talked about his transition from being "the fat kid in elementary school" to winning the North American Enduro Tour in 2014, 2015 and 2016.At the time, he said his goal in life was to "inspire as many kids and adults as possible to find a healthy and positive outlet for stress." Now he has another goal, and that's to warn everyone of the physical problems he experienced after getting his second shot of Pfizer's mRNA therapy — and doctors' apparent lack of care and knowledge about the shot's adverse reactions.Almost immediately after getting his second shot, he tasted something metallic in his mouth, he said. Later, his heart rate raced up to 160 and he was nauseated, weak and so sickly-looking that his friend told him he looked like he was going to die and needed to go to the hospital.He went home and tried to ignore the constant pains in his chest, but they became so bad he went back to the ER. He was referred to a cardiologist,The symptoms are ongoing and the pain returns to the point that he just feels worthless, he said, and now one of his goals is to educate others on what can happen with these shots. Warner will be speaking in Washington, D.C., November 2, 2021, to get the message out.