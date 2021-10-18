mapped
Strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake at 105 km depth

Date & time: Oct 18, 2021 07:26:53 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Monday, Oct 18, 2021 6:26 pm (GMT +11)
Magnitude: 6.1
Depth: 105.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 13.68°S / 166.93°E↗