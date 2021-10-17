© Quang Ha



At least five people have been reported missing since Saturday after prolonged downpours triggered floods and landslides in the central provinces.Among the missing are two each in Nghe An and Thua Thien-Hue and one in Quang Tri.A combination of cold spell, tropical convergence and windward terrain of the Truong Son mountain range has causedIn Quang Nam Province, heavy rains disrupted traffic in some areas as local authorities put up barriers to prevent residents from entering flooded areas.Central Vietnam localities from Da Nang to Quang Ngai and a part of the Central Highlands should expect torrential downpours with rainfall of up to 300 mm, meteorologists said.