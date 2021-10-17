Border guards in Quang Tri Province set up a barrier to prevent people from entering a dangerous area under heavy rain, October 17
At least five people have been reported missing since Saturday after prolonged downpours triggered floods and landslides in the central provinces.

Among the missing are two each in Nghe An and Thua Thien-Hue and one in Quang Tri.

A combination of cold spell, tropical convergence and windward terrain of the Truong Son mountain range has caused torrential rains in the central region since Saturday with rainfall ranging from 70 to 150mm.




In Quang Nam Province, heavy rains disrupted traffic in some areas as local authorities put up barriers to prevent residents from entering flooded areas.

The national weather forecasting agency said central provinces from Ha Tinh to Thua Thien-Hue would be battered by heavy rains with rainfall of up to 500 mm until Monday. Rainfall of 180 mm a day is considered heavy.

Central Vietnam localities from Da Nang to Quang Ngai and a part of the Central Highlands should expect torrential downpours with rainfall of up to 300 mm, meteorologists said.