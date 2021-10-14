makes landfall in south China island province

Typhoon Kompasu makes landfall in south China island province
Typhoon Kompasu made landfall in China's Hainan island on October 13, 2021, bringing heavy rains and coastal flooding to the southern island province. The local meteorological office recorded winds up to 119km/h (74mph) as the storm hit the seaside city of Qionghai.


Video source: CCTV