© CUSTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE



© ROCKERVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT



Road now open after snow-related closures

Here's how much snow fell in the Black Hills

© NWS RAPID CITY



Winter weather warnings and advisories for Black Hills, western South Dakota

Western South Dakota experienced the state's first major snowfall of the season and saw up to 27 inches of snow in parts of the Black Hills.Residents of Rapid City reported just over three inches of snow accumulation, according to snowfall reports from the NSW. Just outside Rapid City, nine inches of snow were reported near Rockerville. The biggest reports of snowfall were among those reported in the Black Hills National Forest, according to the NWS.North of the Black Hills,Travel on Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Wyoming is back open after being closed in the morning. South Dakota Department of Transportation cameras show no falling snow and wet conditions on I-90 at Spearfish.Snowfall totals as of Wednesday afternoon:Rapid City- 3 inchesMount Rushmore- 6 inchesPiedmont- 8 inchesSturgis- 5.5 inchesMultiple weather advisories were still in effect Wednesday morning for western South Dakota.A winter storm warning stands for the northern Black Hills and northwestern South Dakota until 6 p.m. Mountain Time. Additional snowfall totals of 2-5 inches are possible.