© Abid Butt



The snowfall season has started a month ahead of time in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Meteorological Department, till a week ago, Sonamarg and Gulmarg were in bad condition due to heat.But due to this snowfall, the temperature has dropped to 1.5 degree Celsius. It has also provided relief from the heat. The Meteorological Department said that along with snowfall in the hilly areas of the valley, hail also fell in the plains along with rain. Katra recorded the highest rainfall of 23 mm. Meteorologists said that the monsoon has not yet departed from the country. In such a situation, this snowfall is going to give relief.