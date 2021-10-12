The picture is of Mughal Road Pir Ki Gali in Shopian district.
© Abid Butt
The snowfall season has started a month ahead of time in Jammu and Kashmir. Snow fell on Monday from Amarnath cave, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Zojila pass to Pir Panjal range. The maximum snowfall up to one foot occurred in the area along the Bandipora-Gurej road. Here even the roads came to a standstill. According to the Meteorological Department, till a week ago, Sonamarg and Gulmarg were in bad condition due to heat.

But due to this snowfall, the temperature has dropped to 1.5 degree Celsius. It has also provided relief from the heat. The Meteorological Department said that along with snowfall in the hilly areas of the valley, hail also fell in the plains along with rain. Katra recorded the highest rainfall of 23 mm. Meteorologists said that the monsoon has not yet departed from the country. In such a situation, this snowfall is going to give relief. It is known that the period of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir starts after November 15.