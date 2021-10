© Unknown



"CBP will then begin environmental planning and actions consistent with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) for previously planned border barrier system projects located within the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, and El Centro Sectors.



"Environmental planning activities will cover projects funded with DHS's Fiscal Year 2018-2021 barrier system appropriations where construction had not started. These activities include additional biological, cultural, and natural resource surveys for project areas where no data have been previously collected. CBP will also conduct comprehensive and targeted outreach with interested stakeholders, including impacted landowners, tribes, state and local elected officials, and federal agencies."

"The Administration continues to call on Congress to cancel remaining border wall funding and instead fund smarter border security measures, like border technology and modernization of land ports of entry, that are proven to be more effective at improving safety and security at the border."

The Biden administration's Department of Homeland Security recently cancelled US border wall contracts, with the reason being the available funds needed to be "consistent with their appropriated purpose" under the current law.In terms of official numbers, when Pew Research last checked in Internationally, recognize that America's southern border is an open door they can walk in.The government press release lists the details,The next section of the press release outlinesthat the CBP will undergo:A story from Fox News today outlines the reality at the border.The cost of repairs is left up to the farmers to figure out. But theaccording to the press release:Instead, as we saw with the Del Rio situation involving thousands of Haitian migrants,Biden both sent more agents to deal with the problem, but then recoiled in political disgust after a so-called "horse whips" debacle briefly painted border patrol agents in a negative light. Biden recently failed to meet the self-imposed deadline for finding out what happened there.