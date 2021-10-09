© WEF via Flickr.



China's President Xi Jinping said Saturday "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan "will be and can be realised", days after Chinese warplanes made record incursions into the air defence zone of the democratically ruled island., lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.A large portrait of Sun Yat-sen, a Western-educated doctor who led the 1911 revolution that toppled the Qing empire, towered over the stage as Xi spoke.Sun founded, where defeated Nationalists fled after Mao Zedong's Communist forces won the Chinese civil war in 1949 and established the People's Republic."The complete reunification of our country will be and can be realised," Xi said."The Taiwan issue is purely China's internal affair and does not allow any external interference," he said.Beijing has ramped up pressure on Taipei since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who views the island as "already independent".fewTaiwan's defence minister said Wednesday that military tensions with China were at their highest in four decades, after around 150 Chinese warplanes — a record number — made incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent days.Xi's warning, challenging Beijing's claim to the sensitive waterway, and a French delegation visited Taiwan despite warnings from China.