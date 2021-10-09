© Hacktivist Parody Google



Google announces: ...a new monetization policy for Google advertisers, publishers and YouTube creators that will prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change. This includes content referring to climate change as a hoax or a scam, claims denying that long-term trends show the global climate is warming, and claims denying that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change.



Google demonetizes content creators who deny climate change



by Ian Miles Cheong, Rebel News

The tech giant claims it will be able to differentiate between content "that states a false claim as fact, versus content that reports on or discusses that claim."

Does anyone believe the Google-excuse?

"In recent years, we've heard directly from a growing number of our advertising and publisher partners who have expressed concerns about ads that run alongside or promote inaccurate claims about climate change," said YouTube in its policy update notice. "Advertisers simply don't want their ads to appear next to this content. And publishers and creators don't want ads promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos."

Bloomberg reports that on YouTube, inaccurate videos about climate change received more than 21 million views and frequently ran ads, according to research in 2020 from Avaaz. The explosive report prompted members of Congress to admonish the tech giant, which proudly boasts about its environmental record.

Google is waging a war against skeptics because skeptics have the truth on their side and they win debates too easily. How do we know? There are plenty of wrong people on the internet, and acres of misinformation, but Google is happy to feed those creators. The Flat Earthers are not spreading fast on Youtube, they're not attracting millions of views. But no one needs to cut off their money supply because their arguments aren't persuasive. To stop those ideas from running amok, the world only needs free speech.Arrogance knows no bounds:It's time for skeptics to hone their skills in satire and parody. Let's screw those algorithms!For content creators who were relying on Youtube adverts, losing the monetization could kill the business, it's a cruel blow. Google's behaviour is grossly unfair and deceptive. It sold itself as a "platform" deceived people into watching and sharing their creative talents, and on November 1 could wipe them out. But good talent can still find a way — not only are there other, better video homes, but it's so much better to get a business model that doesn't feed or rely on Google. My advice would be to connect with your audience, set up a blog or a website, and ask for help and donations. Use Youtube while you still can, to set up a list.This is a company that specializes in harvesting data and placing customized adverts with a highly targeted audiences and they say they can't stop solar panel adverts showing up on climate skeptic sites?They have billions of dollars, control of almost 90% of all internet searches and support from governments, uni's, professors, the UN and the whole renewables industry.All the truth needs is a fair and open debate.h/t Marvin W