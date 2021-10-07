© REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A former Amazon warehouse employee has filed a lawsuit claiming the online retail giant violated Colorado state law by not paying for time taken to get Covid-19 tests.According to the suit, Amazon required employees to take unpaid time to meet their requirements for having positive Covid-19 tests.The filing proposes a class action, which includes more than 10,000 employees from five separate warehouses.Amazon has faced increased scrutiny over its employee practices since the pandemic began. Many warehouse operatives across the country continued to work through shutdowns and complained about speed quotas and a lack of breaks. Despite protection measures, thousands of Amazon employees ended up getting Covid-19.Amazon has argued in that case that because the screenings benefited employees, they were not compensable under federal law.