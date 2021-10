© Reuters / Lindsey Wasson

A Pennsylvania congressman's call for 'inseminators' - presumably men, but in 2021 you never know - to be sterilized after fathering their third child is supposed to be a send-up of Texas' new abortion law. But it's no mere joke."As long as state legislatures continue to restrict the reproductive rights of cis women, trans men and non-binary people, there should be laws that address the responsibility of men who impregnate them," the memo continues, going on to codify 'wrongful conception' to include when a person has demonstrated "negligence toward preventing conception during intercourse" and stressing that the new legislation would "allow Pennsylvanians to take civil action for unwanted pregnancies against inseminators who wrongfully conceive a child with them."The language is clearly meant to mirror that of the Texas abortion ban which passed last month to widespread outrage among liberal Americans, particularly the mention of a $10,000 reward for self-righteous snitches. In Texas' case, the 'bounty' applies to the apprehension of any citizen who "aids or abets" an abortion - including but not limited to the friend or taxi driver who ferried the woman to the clinic - but not the woman herself.Many on the Right were predictably outraged at this apparent effort by a Democratic legislator to control their bodies, and many on the Left chortled at their failure to "get the joke."Rabb himself acknowledged his bill was inspired by Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Illinois), who introduced an amendment to an anti-abortion bill that would require men to watch "a graphic video on the side effects of Viagra" and undergo rectal and psychological exams before receiving a prescription.The idea, then, hardly sprang fully-fledged from Rabb's forehead. However, the Texas abortion law that inspired it has triggered a massive backlash for a reason - just as Rabb's bill depicts men as 'inseminators', a function of a single organ, the Texas law views women as walking wombs, with all other functions to be subordinate to nurturing an embryo whose implantation may or may not have initially been desired (unlike many state-level abortion restrictions, the law does not make exceptions for rape or incest).US President Joe Biden last month announced a vaccination mandate requiring all employees of companies with more than 100 workers to force those workers to open their veins to a drug company that just 12 years ago was penalized with the largest fine in pharma fraud history and has repeatedly been caught breaking the law since then. Rabb hasn't said a word against the administration's vaccination mandates.The rest of the pro-choice movement should wake up to the same reality before it's too late. Just a year ago many of them were shrieking at the thought of a Trump-developed vaccine grabbing them by the, uh, arm;