Purchases of PCR tests in China's Hubei Province surgedof a novel coronavirus case there, according to a report from researchers in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia.The report, released by a research team that includes former intelligence officers, is based on records from a website aggregating information on bids for public sector procurement contracts.The report casts further doubt on China's official line about the origins of the virus, a topic that has fueled tensions between Beijing and Washington.PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, tests are used to detect the presence of a particular genetic sequence in a sample, and they have applications beyond COVID-19 testing. But the report alleges the unusual uptick likely signals awareness of a new disease spreading in and around Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province.Monthly procurement data shows"We believe the increased spending in May suggests this as the earliest start date for possible infection," the report said., in particular from the Wuhan University of Science and Technology. The institution spent 8.92 million yuan on PCR tests in 2019, about eight times its total for the previous year.The university, along with local hospitals and public health authorities, plays a direct role in responding to outbreaks of new diseases, according to the report.The involvement of these groups provides evidence that "the increase of purchasing was most likely linked to the emergence of COVID-19 in Hubei Province in 2019," the report said. "We assess with high confidence that the pandemic began much earlier than China informed the [World Health Organization] about COVID-19."The U.S. and China have butted heads over the issue since the early days of the pandemic. Beijing told the WHO that the first symptomatic case was recorded Dec. 8, 2019. But some in the U.S. allege that the virus was circulating in humans before then, with claims that it leaked from a research laboratory."We can't say for sure with just" the public procurement information, said Akira Igata, a visiting professor at Tama Graduate School of Business in Tokyo who examined that data independently, "but it's strong information for making the case that there was awareness of a virus outbreak around Wuhan several months to half a year before that December.""This report could provide an opportunity for countries to press China for information again," Igata said.Satellite images from Wuhan hospital parking lots show, according to a study last year by researchers from Harvard and other institutions. But a report in August by U.S. intelligence agencies found no confirmation as to whether the disease spilled over from an animal host or leaked from a lab."There has been no sharing of usable data from China regarding how and when COVID-19 started," said David Robinson, one of the authors of the latest report."Internet 2.0 has used our skills to try and provide some reliable data for the world coming to terms with the impacts of this pandemic," he added, referring to the cybersecurity company that published the report.