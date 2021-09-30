© Family Handout/CPS/PA



Sentencing hearing told that Met officer 'hunted for a female to rape', as footage shows him staging a false arrest of his victim.Wayne Couzens used his police warrant card and handcuffs to lure Sarah Everard off the street before strangling her with his police belt and burning her body, depriving her family of the chance to say a final goodbye, a court has heard.Video footage released on Wednesday showed Couzens, then a serving Metropolitan police officer, staging a false arrest of Everard as she returned from a friend's house in south London in March during a period of coronavirus lockdown measures.Everard's mother, Susan, told the court she remained "tormented" at the thought of what her 33-year-old daughter endured.Couzens kept his head bowed in court. Everard's father, Jeremy, and other daughter, Katie, each asked that Couzens face them before they began addressing him directly. He lifted his head slightly but did not look at them.Little said Everard, a marketing executive, was seized on 3 March before being driven to Kent, where Couzens killed her and left her body in the countryside.Police released images of Couzens wringing his hands as he bought a drink and a bakewell tart the following day. Days later he returned to the scene, where he had set up a makeshift pyre to burn his victim's body, for a day trip with his wife and two children.Couzens, who had worked a night shift as an armed Met police officer guarding the US embassy in London hours before the kidnapping, got Everard into the hire car "by handcuffing her, as well as showing her his warrant card", Little said.Couzens was off duty at the time but wore his police belt. He encountered Everard at around 9.30pm as she made what should have been a 50-minute walk home.A woman who witnessed the start of Couzens' kidnapping of Everard saw him handcuff her on the pavement. Little said the passerby thought she was witnessing an undercover police officer arresting a woman, whom she assumed "must have done something wrong".The witness then saw Couzens walking Everard, her hands cuffed behind her back, towards his car. Little said Everard may have been more vulnerable to an accusation of breaching Covid rules because she had been to a friend's place for dinner during the lockdown.Couzens appeared in person at the Old Bailey in central London wearing a dark blue suit and mask. He sat, head bowed and eyes closed, as the details of Everard's ordeal were heard.A recording of Couzens calmly ringing a vet days after the abduction to make an appointment for his dog, saying it might be suffering separation anxiety, was also released.Everard's body was recovered seven days after the abduction, from woodland near Ashford in Kent, about 20 miles west of Couzens' home in Deal. It was hidden and wrapped in a builder's bag Couzens had bought days earlier. Everard was identified from her dental records. A postmortem showed she had died from compression of the neck.Couzens was arrested at his home in Deal on 9 March, first on suspicion of kidnap. The next day, while in police custody, he was arrested on suspicion of murder.The kidnapping and murder of Everard triggered a national debate about the safety of women in the UK and whether the criminal justice system does enough to protect them and punish those who attack them.Lord Justice Fulford will decide on the minimum length of Couzens' life sentence on Thursday.