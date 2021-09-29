© Getty Images



In June of 2019, Ngo was jumped by a crowd of antifa protesters while reporting on a demonstration in the city.

They kicked him in the groin, repeatedly punched him in the head while wearing tactical gloves with fiberglass-reinforced knuckles, and then pelted him with hard objects. Ngo ended up in the hospital with a brain hemorrhage.

"Who the far-left defines as 'press' are those who write what they approve of. Anyone else is a 'provocateur' deserving of intimidation and violence."