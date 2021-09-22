© Getty Images/Monty Rakusen



"This crisis highlights the fact that the British food supply chain is at the mercy of a small number of major fertiliser producers - four or five companies - spread across northern Europe. We rely on a by-product from their production process to keep Britain's food chain moving."

"If CO2 supplies become tighter and more unpredictable, then supply chains will have to slow down. Ultimately, no CO2 means no throughput."

British meat processors have become thewhich is widely used throughout the food and drinks industry.Carbon dioxide is a by-product of fertiliser production that isthat prolongs the shelf life of all meat, and in fizzy drinks and beer.However, soaring gas prices have brought aboutwith a major US producer beingfor an uncertain period of time. Nick Allen, the chief executive of the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) told the BBC after emergency talks with the Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) that:According to British Poultry Council chief executive Richard Griffiths,Highlighting that the sector is already facing mounting labour shortages, Griffiths said:Moreover, the Cucumber Growers Association has expressed deep concerns over the effect that high prices of natural gas are having on crops.the association said.The British food industry has been fighting for full shelves and stocked menus over the past months amidSome food shops across the country have been low on such items as bacon, milk and bread. Meanwhile, McDonalds has said it ran out of milkshakes last month, and other farmers warning of a backlog of pigs due to the labour shortfall.