Sunrise Mount Rainier this morning at daybreak. pic.twitter.com/U67HEz08Wz — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 19, 2021

West Yellowstone today... photos from Dan and Phyllis Britt pic.twitter.com/jRtCvTfxPk — James Spann (@spann) September 20, 2021

And that's how my afternoon went in #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/5Dn2BuFUQm — KCO in WYO (@kcowyo) September 19, 2021

The first snow of the season is here, in the mountains at least. It means the snow pack is getting started in the high country and at least one local ski area is getting started building its base for the ski season this winter.Schweitzer tops out at 6400 feet above sea level. Snow levels during this storm dropped between 5000 and 6000 feet in North Idaho and northern Washington.Elsewhere in the Rockies the snow level was higher, but so was the terrain. Visitors to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Montana got treated to a winter wonderland.