Schweitzer tops out at 6400 feet above sea level. Snow levels during this storm dropped between 5000 and 6000 feet in North Idaho and northern Washington. Snow came back in the Cascades too. Mount Rainier was forecast to get up to 42 inches of snow over the weekend and looked the part on Sunday morning.
Sunrise Mount Rainier this morning at daybreak. pic.twitter.com/U67HEz08Wz— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 19, 2021
Elsewhere in the Rockies the snow level was higher, but so was the terrain. Visitors to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Montana got treated to a winter wonderland.
West Yellowstone today... photos from Dan and Phyllis Britt pic.twitter.com/jRtCvTfxPk— James Spann (@spann) September 20, 2021
And that's how my afternoon went in #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/5Dn2BuFUQm— KCO in WYO (@kcowyo) September 19, 2021