but accumulating snow sometimes waits until October.

Snow and icy forced officials to close Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park on Monday morning. Trail Ridge Road was closed at Many Parks Curve, about 7 miles from the east entrances and Colorado River Trailhead, 10 miles from the Grand Lake Entrance.The winter conditions include two to three feet of snowdrifts and ice. Trail Ridge Road will reopen when conditions and weather permit.Old Fall River Road was also closed on Monday morning.About two inches of snow fell in the higher mountains from Sunday night to Monday morning. The most significant reports of snow accumulation came from nearly 12,000 feet at the Alpine Visitor Center at Rocky Mountain National Park where 1-2 inches was reported Monday morning.