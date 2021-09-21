Waterspout captured on camera in Amelia Island
© Frank Allen
A waterspout was spotted Monday morning in Amelia Island.

Viewer Frank Allen captured it on camera in the Summer Beach area just before 8 a.m.

Chris Venable, another Action News Jax viewer, captured a photo of the waterspout too near Peters Point.

Currently, a Flood Watch is in effect for all of Northeast Florida and Coastal Southeast Georgia for potential heavy rain Monday.