Earthquake records in the recent months

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) has informed that an earthquake of a magnitude of 6.0 struck Japan around 1:55 a.m. (IST) on September 21, Tuesday.The earthquake shook at a depth of approximately 10 kilometres and at a distance of nearly 1593 kilometres northeast of Tokyo. The NCS wrote on Twitter, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 21-09-2021, 01:55:24 IST, Lat: 46.23 & Long: 152.56, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 1593km NE of Tokyo, Japan."According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake has hit nearby Kuril Island, which is situated approximately 1,300 km northeast from Hokkaido in Japan. No Tsunami warning has been issued so far.Over the generations, Japan has had a significant record of earthquakes and tsunamis that have wreaked havoc on the nation. According to Forbes, the nation is situated above 4 constant movable tectonic plates, which when collides, releases lots of energy underneath the surface and those energy forms earthquakes periodically.A 450 Km deep earthquake occurred in 32.2 degrees north latitude and 138.2 degrees east longitude at 7:46 a.m. local time. On Japan's earthquake intensity scale, which ranges from 1 to 7, Ibaraki Prefecture received a 3 rating. In addition, no property damage or injuries have been reported.While again earthquake was recorded in the month of August during the Tokyo Olympics.around 5:30 a.m. local time on August 4, Wednesday. According to the Japanese Meteorological Agency, the tremor lasted anywhere from 20 seconds to 3 minutes.As per a Forbes report, around the Japanese archipelago, almost 20% of the globe's earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.0 or more occur. An earthquake occurs every five minutes on average in the region of Ibaraki prefecture, with the majority of them being detected only by the widely dispersed high-sensitivity seismograph network that covers the Japanese islands.Recently, in the month of March of this year, Japan's meteorological department reported a 7.2 magnitude of the powerful earthquake struck the nation's capital Tokyo on Saturday, March 20. As per the Japan Times, this earthquake might have generated 1-meter-high tsunami waves. Authorities had ordered almost 7,000 inhabitants of Watari town to leave their houses after tsunami warnings were issued. According to the Associated Press, The Prime Minister's office had established a crisis management unit to evaluate the situation and give support to prefectures and local governments.