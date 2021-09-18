© Representative Darrell Issa



"This is the number nobody in the White House wants you to know. State has been intentionally vague, even though they have more information than anyone. That's why we're making sure the truth is told. The coverup is over."

"To know precisely at any given moment in time exactly how many American citizens are in any country is something we can't and don't know."

"We do not have personnel on the ground, we do not have air assets in the country, we do not control the airspace — whether over Afghanistan or elsewhere in the region. We understand the concern that many people are feeling as they try to facilitate further charter and other passage out of Afghanistan."

At least 200 Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan, double the Biden administration's public claim of around 100, according to Rep. Darrell Issa's (R., Calif.) office.barely a third of the total caucus, and told the Washington Free BeaconIssa's team worked over the past weeks to free more than 35 individuals from Afghanistan, and says that it is in contact with "several more."The information collected by the lawmaker's office is leading them to conclude thatof Americans trapped in Afghanistan after the botched withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country. Blinken testified before Congress earlier this week that he is aware of around 100 Americans who are in contact with the State Department about returning home — a number the administration has repeated for the past weeks.Issa told the Free Beacon:Administration officials are said to be overwhelmed by calls and emails from congressional offices on both sides of the aisle that are trying to bring Americans home. After days of back-and-forth, the"State is lowballing the number of Americans in Afghanistan and dragging their feet bringing them home," Issa spokesman Jonathan Wilcox, who has been working closely with the congressman's staff and other offices on the matter, told the Free Beacon.Republican offices working on evacuation efforts have accused the State Department of stymieing efforts to exchange information about Americans still in Afghanistan.even as lawmakers from both parties push officials to do so. This has generatedto extract from the United StatesDuring his testimony Tuesday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Blinken said theof how many Americans are still left in Afghanistan.who have told us that they wish to leave," a claim that GOP lawmakers viewed as contradictory to earlier statements about not knowing for sure who remains in Afghanistan.The State Department told the Free Beacon last week that it is having trouble ensuring the Taliban allows charter flights for Americans to leave the country. Planes remain stuck in the country as the Taliban uses them for leverage. A State Department spokesman said: