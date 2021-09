© Reuters



"Terrorists from Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon are receiving training on how to operate Iran-made drones in the Kashan Base north of Isfahan. Kashan is leading Iran's export of aerial terrorism in the region."

The number one item on the agenda for both the Israeli government and the hardliners in Biden's administration is ending Iran's strategic regional alliances. An additional priority for them is ending Iran's ongoing development of attack drones and short- to long-range missiles.

Robert Inlakesh is a political analyst, journalist and documentary filmmaker currently based in London, UK. He has reported from and lived in the occupied Palestinian territories and currently works with Quds News and Press TV. Director of 'Steal of the Century: Trump's Palestine-Israel Catastrophe'. Follow him on Twitter @falasteen47

After the IAEA struck a breakthrough agreement with Iran last weekend, Israel quickly sought to escalate tensions by accusing Iranian-backed forces of using drones to attack US forces in Iraq.Perhaps the most positive sign since the inauguration of Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi, came onThis step sparked speculation that Iran was posturing towards renewing talks with international partners to re-enter the nuclear deal.who delivered a speech the same day claiming that:On Saturday, according to Kurdish Security Forces in Northern Iraq, drone strikes had targeted Erbil airport , a site which hosts US forces.Although no evidence has been brought to bear as to who was behind the various drone strikes on US forces,The PMU, which is an active part of Iraq's official security apparatus, came under attack for the third time this year, on Tuesday, from precision airstrikes near Abu Kamal, located at the Syria-Iraq border. Despite Sabareen News, a media agency closely associated with the PMU,that they had committed the strikes. If the Israeli air force did commit the strikes, then they most likely could have done so from SDF-occupied North Eastern Syria or through using Jordanian airspace.Successive Israeli administrations have now sought to permanently kill the Obama-era Iran Nuclear Deal, or JCPOA, and have done so whilst fear-mongering over Iran's alleged strides towards a nuclear weapon.Earlier this year, Israel's Military Chief, Aviv Kochavi, stressed that Iran could acquire nuclear weapons capabilities within "months, maybe even weeks," a predictably false speculation, much like former Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's similar predictions, which date back to 1995 Bennet just last Friday issued an urgent call to confront Iran's uranium enrichment surge.- as far as proof goes -In reality, the US and Israeli establishments do not even oppose a nuclear deal altogether, so long it is renegotiated.The biggest strategic threat to Israeli and US regional hegemony areThe PMU in Iraq, Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza, Ansarallah in Yemen, the government of Syria and the Hezbollah in Lebanon are some of the biggest threats to the United States military domination in the region, and an existential threat to Israel. Iran backs all of the above and through them is able to apply pressure on the US and Israel.The reason why Iran has dramatically increased its uranium stockpile, enriched to 60%, as was noted in a recent IAEA report, is in large partin November of last year. Both attacks have been blamed on Israel.For Iran to simply stop enrichment of uranium is not enough for the US and especially Israel, because the real conditions for stable relations between Tehran and Western capitals are for it to completely back down regionally.and this is largely what prevents any attempt for a Western regime-change offensive.Because an all out regime-change operation is off of the table, at least for now, sanctions are the weapon of choice utilised by the United States government, in order to force Iran into making concessions on its weapons programs and regional alliances. So, all the fearmongering recently featured in the likes of the New York Times and from Western leaders, about Iran's pursuit of a nuclear bomb is all for propaganda effect.The sanctions are designed to economically weaken Iran, targeting its civilian population in the hope that their deteriorating standards of living will force them to pressurise their government. So far this tactic has not worked, however, the Israeli government is determined to use every trick possible to keep its foot, and that of America's, on Tehran's neck.