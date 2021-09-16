Nicki Minaj
Twitter did not suspend rapper Nicki Minaj, despite her claim on Instagram that she had been. On Wednesday night, a spokesperson for the company told Mediaite, "Twitter did not take any enforcement action on the account referenced."

Minaj said she was suspended from Twitter on Wednesday, shortly after she posted a series of tweets regarding her claims about Covid-19 vaccination side-effects. In one of the Wednesday tweets, Minaj said she had been invited to the White House to discuss her concerns.

The rapper has faced criticism this week for claiming that the friend of her cousin in Trinidad became "impotent" and "his testicles became swollen" after taking the vaccine.

When asked about the rumor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious diseases expert, said they were baseless.

"There's no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen," Fauci said.

Trinidad's health minister was also forced to dispel the rumor. He lamented that "so much time" was wasted fact-checking the claim.

Regardless, the singer earned heaps of praise from conservative media, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson, for her vaccine claims. On Wednesday, she approvingly tweeted a video of Carlson, who had a segment on his show Tuesday evening supporting her comments.


Minaj faced criticism from her followers for the tweet approving of Carlson, which she proceeded to respond to.




Minaj also claimed that she has since been invited to the White House to discuss her vaccine concerns with the Biden administration.


However, a White House official told Mediaite that it had offered to speak with Minaj via phone. "As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine," the official said.


Minaj's next post came on Instagram, where she claimed she had been suspended from Twitter.

UPDATE: 9/15, 9:45pm: This post has been updated to include statements from Twitter and the White House.