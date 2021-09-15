Puppet Masters
Czech President Zeman hospitalised with diabetic neuropathy
Sputnik
Tue, 14 Sep 2021 12:00 UTC
Zeman reportedly arrived at the hospital at 11:00 local time, accompanied by his wife Ivana. His hospitalisation will probably last a long time, media reports suggest.
The president has been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in the feet. This condition causes him difficulties while walking so he has been using a wheelchair recently. A video of Zeman's arrival at the hospital has emerged online.
Milos Zeman has been President of the Czech Republic since March 2013. He ran for a second term in 2018 and won the election with more than 51 percent of the votes.
Comment: Just going off reports of the last few years, it would appear that Zeman is a man of principle and reason, who's brave enough to question and confront the establishment, all qualities sorely lacking in the vast majority of today's leaders:
- Czech politics in crisis as President Zeman is NOT convinced by intel reports blaming Russia for 2014 explosion, suggests cover up
- Czech senators mull HIGH TREASON lawsuit for President Zeman after he cast doubt on Russian role in 2014 ammo blast
- Putin sends telegram congratulating Zeman on re-election as Czech president and confirms commitment to cooperation
- America's stake in the Czech elections, and President Zeman's policies
- Czech president Zeman on Skripal case: 'I want to see evidence' that Russians did it
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
A COVID-19 case in a person who was not fully vaccinated occurred when the person did not receive an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine or received...
I've lost friends over it, I hope they survive the death cult, and, they hope I die, alone, of covid, in the forest, a shitting in a hole,...
Number of medics in England fell further behind comparable EU countries over summer, as more consider quitting due to burnout . Sure. What else...
👍 Spot on! Hope the "General's" days are numbered -- true blue Americans deserve the best. Indeed, I hope Trump continues to wise up and grow into...
Zeman is known to have been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in the feet and that is why he has started using a wheelchair recently . Czech...
Say it !!!
A Covid case !!!!