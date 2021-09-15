© AFP 2021 / MILAN KAMMERMAYER

Zeman is known to have been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in the feet and. Czech President Milos Zeman, 76, has been hospitalised, Jitka Zinke, a spokeswoman for the Central Military Hospital in Prague said. "About an hour ago, the president of the republic, Milos Zeman, was hospitalized," Zinke said without providing further details.Zeman reportedly arrived at the hospital at 11:00 local time, accompanied by his wife Ivana.The president has been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in the feet. This condition causes him difficulties while walking so he has been using a wheelchair recently. A video of Zeman's arrival at the hospital has emerged online.Milos Zeman