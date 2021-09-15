Czech President milos Zeman
Zeman is known to have been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in the feet and that is why he has started using a wheelchair recently. Czech President Milos Zeman, 76, has been hospitalised, Jitka Zinke, a spokeswoman for the Central Military Hospital in Prague said. "About an hour ago, the president of the republic, Milos Zeman, was hospitalized," Zinke said without providing further details.

Zeman reportedly arrived at the hospital at 11:00 local time, accompanied by his wife Ivana. His hospitalisation will probably last a long time, media reports suggest.

The president has been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in the feet. This condition causes him difficulties while walking so he has been using a wheelchair recently. A video of Zeman's arrival at the hospital has emerged online.

Milos Zeman has been President of the Czech Republic since March 2013. He ran for a second term in 2018 and won the election with more than 51 percent of the votes.