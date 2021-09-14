A strong storm of rain and hail hit the cities of Paraná and Concepción del Uruguay at dawn this Monday. In the provincial capital, the stones were registered in the southern area and the residents of the place evidenced their size with photos and videos. Meanwhile, the National Meteorological Service foresees for the day of this Monday, September 13, rains and storms in a large part of the province.In Concepción del Uruguay, the hailstorm occurred around 6 in the morning and residents of the area shared photos the size of stones on social networks, which they bought with "chicken eggs." Likewise, they published videos in which you can hear the sound of knocks on the roofs of the houses in different parts of La Histórica.In Paraná, the fall of hail took place around 4:30 in the morning and was registered with greater force in the southern area of ​​the provincial capital. There, the residents of the place also shared images and videos of the meteorological phenomenon, as well as the roar of the stones falling on the ceilings and the floor.(Translated by Google)