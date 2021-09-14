© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko

With global nuclear stockpiles growing and countries upgrading their warheads and rockets, there is an almost unprecedented need to de-escalate tensions and avert atomic armageddon, one of America's most senior officers has said.According to Hyten, such an event would "destroy the world and the global economy. It will be bad for everyone, and we have to ensure that we do not go down that path." However, the general went on, previous deals between Moscow and NATO after the fall of the USSR concluded "Russia was not a threat any more." At the same time, however, he alleges that the Russians were "modernizing their entire nuclear arsenal." This, he says, was becauseProgress has been made in delivering improved relations between the two countries, Hyten argued, but it was still a long way from total stability.In December, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned that it was Washington, not Moscow, that was increasing the risk of fatal escalations by stationing nuclear weapons on foreign soil in Europe.Ryabkov said the Kremlin "hopes that the United States will stop 'sharing' nuclear weapons with its allies, and stop deploying nuclear weapons in countries that do not possess such weapons... Obviously, this leads to destabilization; in addition, new risks appear."At the same time, his comments struck the same note as Hyten's, saying that "a nuclear war cannot be won... Russia is ready to cooperate in reversing this state of affairs."