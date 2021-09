© Screenshot



The Taliban beheaded an Afghan soldier, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room.The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a week ago. It's unclear when it was made, but on Aug. 17, Taliban leaders promised amnesty for government workers and protection for women.The knife-wielding assailant, apparently the group's leader, is seen raising his weapons in the air. In a translation from Pashto provided to the Washington Examiner by a U.S. military source, the men are heard chanting, "Mujaheddin!"Then they shout: "God is great and long life to Ameer ul momeneen Mullah Haybat Uallah Akhunzada!"At the end of the video, the group leader shouts, "Shoot him! He has to look shot!" as the fighters line up to shoot."This is barbaric, and I will never trust the Taliban," said Afghan security consultant Nasser Von Waziri, who worked with government agencies across the country while Americans were stationed there. "A terrorist is always a terrorist."Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, who oversaw the police and army training as Special Ops commander, said he was saddened and sickened by the video.Bolduc said he has seen three beheaded victims during his 10 tours in Afghanistan. They were all in local villages, and Bolduc's Special Ops teams were summoned by family members to investigate the crimes."These guys are bad to the bone bad," Bolduc said. "There is nothing good about these people. After 20 years of taking the Taliban off the planet permanently or putting them in confinement where should stay the rest of their lives, the Obama administration decided to let them go, and now they are holding the highest positions in the Afghanistan government."