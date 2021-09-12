This fireball was recorded from Spain on the night of 11 September 2021, at 5:25 local time ( 3:25UT).The bright meteor was produced by the entry in the atmosphere of a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet at about 245,000 km / h. The high temperature reached during the atmospheric entry gave rise to a fireball that began at a height of around 128 km over the region of La Oriental (northeast of Morocco).The fireball moved northwest and ended at a height of about 77 km above the same region. The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at the astronomical observatories of Calar Alto (Almería), Sierra Nevada (Granada), La Sagra, La Hita, and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).5:25Peninsular local time.The event occurred as a consequence of the entry into the Earth's atmosphere of a rock (a meteoroid) detached from a comet at a speed of about 245 thousand km / h.The high temperature that the rock reached when entering the atmosphere generated a fireball that began at an altitude of about 128 km over the west of the La Oriental region (northeast of Morocco). from there it advanced in a northwesterly direction, ending when it was at an altitude of about 77 km above the western part of the same region.