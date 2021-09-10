fireball
On 9 September 2021, at about 0:47h local time, a bright fireball was spotted over the center of Spain. This bolide was generated by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 72,000 km / h.

The fireball overflew the province of Ciudad Real (region of Castilla-La Mancha).

It began over that province at an altitude of about 98 km, and ended at a height of around 35 km.

This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Hita (Toledo), La Sagra (Granada), Calar Alto (Almería) ), Sierra Nevada (Granada), and Madrid (Jaime Izquierdo, Complutense University of Madrid).