This is the chilling moment a 14st snarling hyena emerges from tall grass and pounces on an elderly man.Forest officials later found the enormous beast's dead body 28 miles away.In the clip, the OAP can be seen walking his tiny dog along a road in a village near India's western city of Pune, when a vicious hyena pokes out of the grass to his left.The predator approaches and pounces on the terrified old man, before moving on to a motorcyclist riding past.Someone immediately comes to his aid but the creature warns him away by bearing his teeth.Another rescuer tries beating the mutt away with a large stick or knife.The man narrowly escaped with his life after the attack in Kharpudi village, in India's western city of Pune, according to reports.Forest department officials said hyena's rarely attack humans and this one had been irritated by an earlier injury, which caused its aggression, the Sun reports.Deputy conservator of forest's Mr Jayaramegowda, said: "One elderly person and a biker have been injured in the attack by a hyena in Kharpudi village.. We have come to know that the hyena was already injured when it attacked the two persons."The animal was found dead later. We believe that the irritation caused by the injury may have triggered the attack."We have initiated the process to provide compensation to the two injured persons."Tigers, common in India, are more likely to launch a blood-curdling attack.In April this year a tiger killed a woman in the Maharashta, the same state as the hyena