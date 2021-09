© Getty Images / Kirsty Lee

When I was an MEP, I thought that the euro would eventually bring down the European Union. But now I am convinced that it's the West's imposition of liberal values on reluctant Eastern Europe states that could spell the end.Yesterday, Brussels finally lost patience with one of its more troublesome members, Poland. In doing so, the European Commission decided to hit the country where it hurts most - in the pocket.Let's tackle the judicial disputes first. The first concerns a judicial chamber set up by the ruling PiS party to fine or sack judges that the EU claims it doesn't like. PiS argues that the chamber is necessary to weed out Soviet-era judges. Although the Poles promised to abolish the chamber last month, they have done nothing of the sort, prompting Brussels to act.Now, these two disputes are very important, because they lead to the question: who governs Poland? Is it Warsaw, or is it Brussels?A lot of Poland's aversion to LGBT comes from the fact that it is a deeply religious country, and predominantly Catholic. Nearly half of the population declare a faith and practise it regularly. Moreover, only nine percent declare having no faith at all. You would be hard pushed to find anywhere else in Europe that could come close to these numbers, and certainly not in the increasingly atheist West.The consequence is that religion plays a far more important role in politics in Poland than it does in the West, and there is no better example of this than when it comes to LGBT issues.I really do believe that there is a cultural crisis coming down the road for the EU, especially as Hungary seems to be on the same path as Poland. Indeed, I think that the EU is in more danger now than at any point since the financial crisis.Back then, many of us eurosceptic MEPs believed that the euro would precipitate the downfall of the EU. We believed that the EU had overexpanded and had allowed countries into the single currency that had no right to be there. We looked at Spain, Portugal, and in particular Italy, whose economy back then was a basket case, and remains so today.We were convinced that Greece in particular had to leave the euro, which in turn would lead to other Mediterranean countries following suit. This did not happen, because we had underestimated Brussels' determination to keep Greece in the currency, even if that meant abolishing democracy and allowing the country to fall further into the economic doldrums.But in the end, these were economic issues. They will pale into insignificance when people feel that the EU is encroaching on their faith. I always believed the great divide in Europe was an economic one between North and South. I can now see that the real divide is cultural, and it is between the East and the West.I predict that the culture war is coming, and the EU's survival will depend on how it deals with it.Paul A. Nuttall is a historian, author and a former politician. He was a Member of the European Parliament between 2009 and 2019 and was a prominent campaigner for Brexit.