A three-year-old boy who went missing from his family's property in NSW Hunter region has been found.Anthony "AJ" Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, disappeared from the Putty property before midday on Friday.More than 130 police officers, volunteers and other authorities spent the weekend searching the property and its surrounding areas.AJ's father Anthony said he felt "amazing" after his son was found."It's a miracle. He's alive. It's amazing."I've been in the bush for four days, I haven't slept."AJ is "clinging to his mum" and will be taken to hospital for a full checkup, Anthony said.Family friend Alan Hashem said he felt "incredible" after news AJ had been found."Thank you to every Australian that was praying because miracles do come true."Another family friend said AJ was found at the bottom of a 15-20m cliff about a kilometre away from the home on the 650-acre property.The family has been living at the property for just a few months.Hashem echoed AJ's mother Kelly's theory that the boy had been "taken", adding there was a "suspicious" car seen at the property before AJ disappeared."We are absolutely baffled," he said."Where your camera is at the moment, if you pointed the complete opposite way you will see how high up the house is."The only reasonable explanation is because we are at the front of the house, the father was fixing one of the four ATVs, the mother was cooking in the kitchen and she would overlook the front yard, I was on the side closest to the road where the street is."The only part we couldn't see would be the back garage and the back door."Unfortunately, that is the same direction we saw a car travel from and head towards the road.A white dual cab ute was seized for forensic testing over the weekend.