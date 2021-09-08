On Hawaii Island, the elderly Puna woman who was attacked by several dogs last month died from her injuries.Family members identified her as 85-year-old Dolores Oskins. She died Sunday at the Hilo Medical Center — three weeks after the incident.She was bit on Aug. 14 while looking for her lost dog in Hawaiian Paradise Park.Her elderly husband and another family member was also hurt when they tried to get the dogs off her.The two dogs were seized by Hawaii Animal Control Officers.Police say they're still investigating the case and will forward their findings case to the prosecutor's office.