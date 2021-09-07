© Andrew Milligan/PA



A former aide to the Prince of Wales has stepped down temporarily from his role as a charity boss while an investigation takes place into claims he offered to help secure an honour and British citizenship for a wealthy donor to royal charities.Mahfouz, who received a CBE in 2016, is listed as a supporter on the Prince's Foundation website. The Sunday Times says he donated £1.5m to restoration projects of particular interest to Charles, including Dumfries House and the Castle of Mey in Scotland, adding that Mahfouz denies any wrongdoing.Fawcett and aides close to Charles are alleged to have coordinated the application process for the honour and provided official letters in support of it.According to a letter seen by the Mail on Sunday, Fawcett wrote on 18 August 2017 to an aide to Mahfouz, offering support to the citizenship application and offering to help upgrade the CBE to a knighthood following donations. It said:Written on headed paper while Fawcett was chief executive of the Dumfries House Trust, he said: "Both of these applications will be made in response to the most recent and anticipated support [of] The Trust, and in connection with his ongoing commitment generally within the United Kingdom".The following year, Dumfries House became part of the Prince's Foundation, created through a merger of several of Charles's charities, and Fawcett was appointed the chief executive.It is understood that Emily Cherrington, chief operating officer, will take over in the interim, and that the Scottish Charity Regulator has been informed as the Prince's Foundation is a charity registered in Scotland.A spokesperson for the Prince's Foundation said: "The scope of the Prince's Foundation investigation has been extended to cover this weekend's newspaper reports. The Trustees had already arranged an independent review by an external Senior Forensic Accountant from a 'big four' accountancy firm."The spokesperson added: "We are incredibly proud of the Prince's Foundation's charitable work and the positive impact it has on our beneficiaries throughout the UK and across the world ... Our education and training programmes, in particular, benefit more than 15,000 people every year, and provide our students with the skills and confidence needed to gain employment or start their own businesses."Fawcett began his royal service in 1981 as a footman to the Queen, rising through the ranks to sergeant footman and then Charles's assistant valet, setting out his bespoke suits and shirts every morning at Kensington Palace.