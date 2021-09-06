© Fars News



Political scientist Kaveh Afrasiabi, accused by the US of acting as a "foreign agent" for Iran, believes the case against him is purely political, with charges brought against him in the final hours of the Trump administration.Afrasiabi told RT thatThe political scientist, who has penned multiple books and numerous articles for such leading media outlets like The New York Times and Huffington Post, wasAfrasiabi was briefly arrested in January andProsecutors alleged that Afrasiabi received some $260,000 from the Iranian government through its UN mission and purveyed "propaganda" on its behalf.The author, however, believes he has fallen victim to political gamesmanship and thatThe case against him "in many ways has to do with the hostility between the US and Iran," Afrasiabi told RT.If his work was somehow illegal, the US Department of Justice could have ordered him to register as a "foreign agent" years ago - as it repeatedly did to other individuals and entities, he argued.His "slew of publications" speaks for itself, Afrasiabi told RT, stating thatThe dual citizen sees himself as an "agent of peace" in line with his Iranian-American identity and said he "never stood back from criticizing Iran" and is "nobody's agent."Afrasiabi denies all the charges, insisting that he had not received any instructions from the Iranian government or produced "propaganda" on its behalf.The author claims he has been targeted by other parties as well, that have tried to capitalize on the US case against him. Namely, Afrasiabi saida major Iranian expatriate opposition group.Despite the obvious political motives behind the case, Afrasiabi believes he will be acquitted, citing his previous experience with the US legal system.