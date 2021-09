© RT/Reuters/Kevin Lamarque



"If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House...please take your business elsewhere."

"At this point I'm hearing a lot of people calling me asking for permission to put that same sign on their business doors. I think that's freaking great, because more people need to stand up and more people need to make this president be accountable."

"It's not political. At this point you need to hold your president responsible and you need to hold him accountable. He should be the Commander in Chief and not hide behind the teleprompter and not wait for someone to instruct him on what to do, because he is the president of the free world."

"You just have to watch his videos. He can't take questions and even when he answers them he can't coherently do so. It's very unfortunate."

The Florida restaurant owner who barred supporters of Joe Biden from her diner told RT that there are other business owners who want to follow her lead. Still, she insists thatFollowing the recent death of 13 US service members in Afghanistan in a suicide bombing attack that killed almost 200 people, DeBary Diner owner Angie Ugarte placed a sign outside her Florida establishment readingSuch was the demand that the restaurant was forced to close last week when it ran out of food.Ugarte claims she's also had other business owners reach out to her wanting to copy her partisan admissions policy. She told RT on Sunday:Ugarte is not the first restaurant owner to boot patrons out over their politics.Back in 2018, a prominent Virginia eatery famously kicked out Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was former President Donald Trump's press secretary at the time. Trump's son Eric reported being spat on by a waitress in a Chicago cocktail lounge a year later, amid countless similar reports from Trump's supporters.But Ugarte doesn't see her sign as contributing to political 'cancel culture,' and insists she would have done the same had Trump made the same decisions.As Ugarte spoke to RT, customers continued to arrive at the restaurant, with many saying that they had traveled from elsewhere in the state just to give her their support. Many felt that Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan was a "horrible job," and openly questioned the president's "intellectual" and "mental" capability. One customer said of Biden: