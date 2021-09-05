© PPI



Rain wreaks havoc

Different areas of Karachi received light to heavy rain on Saturday under the influence of a monsoon system that is present in the south-southeast of Karachi.Malir, North Nazimabad, Shah Faisal and Liaquatabad were reported to be without power as heavy rain began to fall in the afternoon.The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said there are chances of light showers (drizzling) in the city till Monday (September 6).According to the Met Office, a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Karachi today.Meanwhile, over the next two days, the metropolis will likely record a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.Meanwhile, 6mm rain was recorded in PAF Base Faisal, 2.2mm at University road, 2mm Old Airport, 2.4mm at Jinnah Terminal, 11mm in North Karachi, 2mm in Surjani Town, 3.5mm at PAF Masroor Base, 2.9mm in Orangi Town, 11.4mm in Nazimabad.especially in DHA Phase-II, where water started entering homes.Moreover, the flow of traffic came to a crawl on main roads mainly due to flooding of different arteries.