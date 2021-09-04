© Unknown

The Housing Bubble of 2005-07 which caused the financial crisis of 2008.

which caused the financial crisis of 2008. The election of Donald Trump after decades of offering false choices to the American Electorate.

after decades of offering false choices to the American Electorate. Most recently the collapse of the Afghan government to the Taliban and the U.S.'s ignominious retreat.

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Public's attitude to globalization underwent shift during pandemic



People's attitude to free trade and globalization has changed a lot since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Support for barrier-free trade has considerably declined. Russia is one of the global leaders in terms of people's negative view of globalization, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes, citing a poll conducted by the Ipsos company and the World Economic Forum. Only 48% of those surveyed in 25 countries agree that globalization is good for their countries. In Russia, one in three people stated that they reject the notion that globalization facilitates an effective economic policy.



Experts are not surprised by the declining interest in globalization. Economist Andrei Loboda, pointing out that the change of sentiment had been sparked by rising inflation affecting economies worldwide, said: "People in large economic powers can see their daily expenses increase. Consumer prices used to be more stable before globalization began and free-trade zones were created." Globalization has reached its limits and stopped boosting economic growth, BCS Chief Investment Strategist Maxim Shein pointed out: "The population's income is falling, hence the decline in support [for globalization idea]." Associate Professor with Department of Enterprise and Logistics at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Igor Stroganov emphasized: "A high level of consumption, easy access to any goods at relatively low prices, good wages, high pensions and access for businesses to foreign markets - all this used to be associated with globalization. However, in the late 20th and early 21st century, the global economy started to face crises, rising unemployment, a decline in the middle class and increasing income inequality. All these issues are also directly related to globalization. In addition, labor migration increases competition on the labor market. People in many countries feel that way." Besides, large transnational companies and retail chains enter foreign markets, destroying small and medium-sized businesses and local agriculture.

