Bloomfield Township police say they are investigating after a 91-year-old woman died following a reported dog attack.

Police say they were called out to a house on Berry Drive around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Once there, they say they found a 91-year-old woman unresponsive and seriously injured by a Rottweiler living in the house.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The dog is currently being held at the Bloomfield Township Animal Shelter.