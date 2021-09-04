© GETTY



Bloomfield Township police say they are investigating after a 91-year-old woman died following a reported dog attack.Police say they were called out to a house on Berry Drive around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Once there, they say they found a 91-year-old woman unresponsive and seriously injured by a Rottweiler living in the house.The victim was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.The dog is currently being held at the Bloomfield Township Animal Shelter.