If a rematch of the 2020 election were held now, Trump would win, because only 79% of Biden voters say they would vote for him again and seven percent (7%) would switch their vote to Trump. By comparison, 81% of Trump's 2020 voters would vote for him again and just two percent (2%) would switch to Biden.

If the next presidential election were held today, former Republican President Donald Trump would defeat current Democrat President Joe Biden, a new, national Rasmussen survey reveals.While 43% of U.S. likely voters say they would now vote for Trump, only 37% say they would vote for Biden and 14% would opt for some other candidate.The survey of 1,000 U.S. likely voters was conducted on August 16-17, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.More Democrats than Republicans were polled in the survey. By party, 38% of respondents were Democrat, 36% were Republican and 26% had some other political affiliation.