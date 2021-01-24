Here are the texts from the Biden voters:
"Wtf is happening?" "Like ruin the economy on purpose"
"What the f*ck" "Where the f*ck is Trump when you need him!?"
"But...But...character matters"
"Jeremy just called and yelled at me. He said everyone on the job site are freaking out thinking they are going to lose their jobs. He's blaming me for voting for Biden. You know I hated the way Trump acted. Is it true that Jeremy could lose his job?"Stunning and sad. These voters were promised a "moderate" President. They were promised a President who would be "nice". They are now realizing it was all one big lie.
Comment: Buyer's remorse is setting in...unfortunately the clock can't be turned back nor the 'goods' returned for a refund. Never fear. Biden will wear out soon and his replacement will be the next installment bent on the demise of America, the land of the greed, home of the betrayed.