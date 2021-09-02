In Catalonia, weather stations recorded rainfall of 77mm in just 30 minutes

© JOSEP LLUÍS SELLART



Heavy rainfall on Wednesday caused flooding in parts of central and eastern Spain. The provinces of Tarragona, Castellón and Toledo were particularly affected by the storms, while in Madrid the rising waters flooded homes and created significant traffic disruption.On Thursday, parts of mainland Spain as well as the Balearic Islands were on the national weather agency Aemet's yellow alert level for rain and thunderstorms.Train services were still affected on Thursday morning. At 8.30am, the railway company Renfe notified interruptions on the high-speed Madrid-Toledo line between the stations of La Sagra and Toledo, as well as additional disruptions on the Tarancón-Huete line (between Aranjuez and Cuenca) and the Teruel-Zaragoza line (at Cariñena).Serious damage to property was also reported at a campsite named Els Alfacs, located south of Sant Carles de la Ràpita, in Tarragona provinceIn Ulldecona, a village located further inland, 500 people had to be evacuated from an industrial park after access roads were cut off by the rain. A dozen other individuals were rescued from homes and fields by the local firefighting service.The water kept rising and my husband has just been through surgery," explained Conchita Rollad, who had been planning to start her vacation on Wednesday. She and four other people were carried to safety inside an excavator's shovel.In the central region of Castilla-La Mancha, rain flooded the TO-23 road near Toledo's General Hospital and damaged numerous vehicles, according to the DGT Spanish traffic authority.In Guadamur, near Toledo, a flash flood dragged away cars, damaged roads and covered the streets of the town with mud, uprooted trees, rocks and other debris. María del Sagrario Gutiérrez, who has been the mayor for the last 24 years, was in tears as she talked about 200 damaged homes.In the Madrid region, the emergency services processed 237 storm-related events and firefighters made 50 trips involving flooded homes and pockets of water on roads. Outside the capital, there were numerous calls from Alpedrete, Valdemoro, Parla, Fuenlabrada and Rivas-Vaciamadrid. The rainfall flooded underpasses and interrupted service on commuter train lines and on the Metro subway system.With additional reporting by Clara Blanchar, Iker Vega and Victoria Torres Benayas.English version by Susana Urra.