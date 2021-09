© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST

For the past 50 years, the US has agreed not to pressure Israel to join the Non-Proliferation Treaty, with the "tradition" going back to President Nixon.The long-held agreement between the two nations was reportedly discussed during the meeting between Biden and Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett over the past weekend.Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Biden also discussed how to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions.As Israel has been sounding an alarm about the potential dangers of Iran's nuclear program, claiming the Islamic Republic is secretly working to develop nuke , Tehran has slammed Western countries for their hypocrisy, as they have ignored reports of the Jewish State having obtained nuclear weapons long ago.The 50-year agreement between the US and Israel has helped shape US foreign policy in the Middle East throughout the Cold War and into the present. Even if the two nations don't see eye to eye on how to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, Biden reaffirming the US' support for Israel's nuclear program is an affirmation of the two nations' long-standing alliance.