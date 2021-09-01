© Roanoke Fire-EMS



© Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association



© Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association



Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia on 31 August after rain brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused devastating floods and mudslides with more severe weather forecast."Specialized teams from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management are on scene working alongside the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and numerous fire, rescue and search agencies from across the state and rescue teams from West Virginia. Further expected rains tonight and tomorrow will continue to make the situation fluid and challenging. Damage assessments will commence tomorrow morning with ground and aerial teams. Residents are encouraged to avoid the area to allow crews to continue these response operations."Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency to respond to impacts from ex-Hurricane Ida, now a Tropical Depression."My thoughts are with those across the country impacted by this devastating storm," said Governor Northam. "While we're fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the Commonwealth. I'm grateful to the first responders and rescue crews currently on the ground, and I urge Virginians in these regions to stay alert."A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with our state and local partners.