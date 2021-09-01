© Andrew Milligan



Scots will not be required to give the same sex as that recorded on their birth certificate and a voluntary question on trans status will follow allowing people to identify as non-binary.National Records of Scotland said people do not need a gender recognition certificate to identify as a different gender."If you are non-binary or you are not sure how to answer, you could use the sex registered on your official documents, such as your passport.The census was delayed a year in Scotland due to the pandemic, while England, Wales and Northern Ireland held their counts earlier this year.The Office of National Statistics said: "Your answer helps your local community by allowing charities, public bodies, and local and central government to understand what services people might need."This information helps monitor equality between groups of people of different gender identities."Your answer will help public bodies to identify discrimination or social exclusion based on gender identity and work to stop it from happening."