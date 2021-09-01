© DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images



An animal rights group slammed the Biden administration after the US military was accused of leaving its contract dogs behind in Afghanistan before pulling out of Kabul — but the military hit back, blasting the reports as "erroneous.""I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies," American Humane president and CEO Robin Ganzert said in a statement."We call on Congress to take action to classify contract working dogs on the same level as military working dogs. Failure to do anything less, is a failure of humanity and a condemnation of us all," Ganzert added.US Army Lt. Col. Karen Roxberry, a spokesperson for the US Central Command, said an email that the military's "priority mission was the evacuation of U.S. citizens, SIV and vulnerable Afghans."Roxberry then blasted the reports as "erroneous.""Despite an ongoing complicated and dangerous retrograde mission, U.S. forces went to great lengths to assist the Kabul Small Animal Rescue as much as possible," Roxberry added.