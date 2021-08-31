© Helensville Volunteer Fire Brigade



Torrential rain of up to 90 mm in 1 hour fell in northern New Zealand, causing dozens of families to evacuate their homes.Fifty to sixty homes were evacuated in West Auckland after flooding struck during the night 30 to 31 August 2021.Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said people largely self evacuated and were staying with friends and family. Evacuation centres were also set up. Auckland Emergency Management said any need to evacuate overrides the COVID-19 lockdown rules.As of 31 August, flooding had affected communities in Kumeu, Huapai, Ranui, Piha and Henderson Valley. Around 12 roads were closed in the area as a result of flooding and landslides. Around 13 people were rescued from flood waters by emergency services who received 150 calls for help. The mayor said fire, police and emergency management services were all coping well and there was no need to declare a state of emergency.