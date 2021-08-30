© Amanda Perobelli/Reuters



early Monday, taking civilians hostage and even putting some on their cars while making their escape.Video shared on social media showedand home to almost 200,000 people.After ransacking at least two bank branches, the criminals drove awayclinging on to keep from sliding off.The brazen attack is the latest in a series ofMore than 20 heavily armed men carried out the robberies in Araçatuba, using 10 cars, said Álvaro Camilo, the executive secretary of Sao Paulo's military police. As the gang made their getaway,Camilo urged people not to leave their houses until the explosives have been found and deactivated.There were two separate firefights with police, and three people died, Camilo said. Two of the fatalities were local residents, while one of the alleged assailants was also killed. He said another suspect had been injured, and a third was under arrest.There were more than 350 police in the city, using two helicopters to track down the attackers, Camilo said, adding that a Banco do Brasil SA branch in Araçatuba was a repository to store cash - something state officials were not aware of.Camilo said it was to early to tell where the most recent raid was related to other recent attacks.Brazil has a long history of bank heists and major lenders have struggled with a wave of violent robberies in recent years.