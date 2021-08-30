Heavy torrential rains continued to hit China over the weekend of August 28-29, 2021, including in the northwestern province of Shaanxi where rainfall triggered widespread flooding and landslides.More than 23,000 people had to be evacuated to safety, and in some parts of the sprawling municipality of Chongqing, in southwestern China, water levels reportedly rose at a speed of about 30-40cm (12-15 inches) per hour.A provincial highway was flooded in the municipality's Hechuan district, and its Chengkou county reported the highest maximum peak flow in 20 years on the Ren River. Local authorities activated their highest-level flood control response on August 29.